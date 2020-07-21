Morgan Stanley Sells 1,631,392 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,631,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

