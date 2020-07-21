Morgan Stanley Sells 17,735 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 696,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

