Morgan Stanley Sells 28,176 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 99,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TR opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

