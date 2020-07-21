Morgan Stanley Sells 29,094 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 707,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.