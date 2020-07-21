Morgan Stanley Sells 42,910 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 49,462 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBK opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

