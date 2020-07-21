Morgan Stanley Sells 430,177 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 53,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $59.37.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

