Morgan Stanley Sells 6,036 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.46 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.