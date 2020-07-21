Morgan Stanley Sells 61,507 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.43% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPKW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

