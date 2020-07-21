Morgan Stanley Sells 904,885 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of KRG opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.96 million, a P/E ratio of -121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

