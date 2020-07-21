Morgan Stanley Sells 93,387 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 239,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

