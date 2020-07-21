Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of NCR worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. NCR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

