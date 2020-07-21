Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Shares of XTL stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

