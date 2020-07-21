Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JTA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 239.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.