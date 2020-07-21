Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Semtech worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 962,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $270,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $329,000.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

