Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

