Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

