Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $129.98 and last traded at $129.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.44.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

