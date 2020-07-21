Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGS stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.63.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

