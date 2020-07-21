Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $136.26 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 561347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.52.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

