Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.94 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

