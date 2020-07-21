New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.73. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.