Noble Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,064 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBL opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

