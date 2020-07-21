NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MUFG) Critical Survey

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 7.22% 5.32% 0.29% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 10.68% 3.49% 0.19%

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.75 $4.86 billion $0.67 5.87 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 2.69 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

