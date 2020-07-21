Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.