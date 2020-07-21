NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NVR by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,537.50.

NVR stock opened at $3,397.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,326.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

