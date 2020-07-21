Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.