On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Major Shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. Acquires 779,902 Shares of Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) major shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. acquired 779,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,754.92. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

