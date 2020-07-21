Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,324 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

