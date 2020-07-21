Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2,741.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $96,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,430. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333,710 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,403 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.