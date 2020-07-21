PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 466,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,992 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

