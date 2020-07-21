Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SCHW stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

