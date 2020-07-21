Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

