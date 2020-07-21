Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.36.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $650.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $666.20. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.74.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,866 shares of company stock worth $49,681,003. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.