Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

