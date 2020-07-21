Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

