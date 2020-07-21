Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.44.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

