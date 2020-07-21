Parallel Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.