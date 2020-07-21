Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.