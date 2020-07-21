Parallel Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Cfra decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

