Parallel Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,964,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,050,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in NewMarket by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $414.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.52. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

