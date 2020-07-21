Parallel Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Steris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Steris by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

