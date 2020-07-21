Parallel Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $946.00 to $1,336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,163.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,169.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

