Parallel Advisors LLC Has $73.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 168,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

