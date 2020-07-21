Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

