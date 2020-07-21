Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 819.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Snap by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,733,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

