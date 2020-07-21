Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 956.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watsco by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 268,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 93,306 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.