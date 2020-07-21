Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $349,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $298,802,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

