Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHG. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.