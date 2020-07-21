Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,632 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

