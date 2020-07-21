Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.44.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $207.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

